Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Kris Jenner in all black, Ben Affleck wearing a navy sweater and jeans, and Courteny Cox wearing all black.

Emma McIntyre/TheCelebrityFinder/Dominik Bindl - Getty Images

Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda! Celebrities Who Regret Their Divorce: Ben Affleck, Kris Jenner and More

Couples
Dec 6, 2023 11:48 am·
By
Picture

In the world of Hollywood romances, many of them often end in divorce. From once-happy couples who found the spotlight on their relationship too much to handle to others who caught their partners cheating, several celebrities ultimately found themselves wishing they had made different choices. Keep scrolling to see which stars regret their divorces.

Worst celebrity divorces, brad pitt, kim kardashian
 Sign the Papers! Look Back at Hollywood's Messiest Divorces

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture