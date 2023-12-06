Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, Sr. met in 1973, and later married in 1978. The couple had four children together before they divorced in 1991. She later admitted to having an affair which played a large part in her and Robert’s decision to split.

“It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive. Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea. I actually wanted to throw up at the same time. Because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years,” Kris wrote in her memoir Kris Jenner… And All Things Kardashian.

However, the reality TV star blamed a large part of the divorce on her affair and ultimately regretted the decision.

In an interview with Objectified, Kris told reporters, “When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”