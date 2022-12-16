So Much Drama! See All ‘Sister Wives’ Updates in 2022, From Breaking News to Top Stories

The stars of Sister Wives have had quite an eventful year in terms of news. From major fights to breakups, the polygamous TLC family has seen several dramatic story lines and updates in their group dynamic throughout 2022.

One of the most major shakeups, of course, was when viewers watched Christine Brown’s split from ex-husband Kody Brown play out during season 17, which premiered on September 11. The former pair, however, announced their breakup in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in an Instagram statement at the time, whereas her former husband wrote in a separate post, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

Despite their positive words about each other, fans couldn’t help but notice the tense arguments the former couple had throughout the season.

“Here’s the funny thing in plural marriage: A wife works with you or works against you,” Kody said during a confessional. “Janelle and I would be a team sometimes and wouldn’t be sometimes. Christine was usually fairly compliant, and then when we decided we didn’t want to move to Utah when Christine wanted to move to Utah, it’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to Utah.’ Christine became suddenly very independent.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star wasn’t the only one who embraced their independence, though. Janelle also expressed that she “realized [she is] pretty good” without her husband during a later episode.

Janelle and Kody eventually split, In Touch exclusively confirmed two days before the December 11 episode when the businessman confirmed they had “separated.”

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source exclusively told In Touch on December 9, adding that the Plexus ambassador “outgrew [Kody]” in the end.

Toward the end of the year, fans wondered whether Kody’s marriages to Meri Brown and Robyn Brown would survive. And their concerns were valid, as the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner confirmed that her estranged husband was the one who chose to end their relationship.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” the LuLaRoe retailer explained during the December 18 Sister Wives: One on One tell-all. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Now that Christine, Janelle and Meri aren’t spiritually married to Kody anymore, viewers are wondering whether Robyn’s marriage will last.

