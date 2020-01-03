With four wives and 18 children, the Sister Wives family tree is a whole gigantic mess. And not just because of the whole 18 children thing (geez, watch out, Duggars).

Not only do Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown all have kids with husband Kody Brown, but add some extra marriages and divorces into the mix and things start to get really confusing. Just take a peek at how heavy and convoluted each branch of the Brown family tree is below.

Allow us to break this huge tree down, branch by branch … by branch.

Kody and Meri Brown’s Family Tree

Meri is the OG wife and originally was the only one legally married to Kody (with the other unions being merely “spiritual” in nature). However, the pair technically divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children (don’t worry, we’ll get to that). After getting dethroned like that, we kind of get the whole catfishing scandal Meri went through.

Anyway, Kody and Meri’s only child is Mariah Brown. An out-and-proud lesbian, her coming out wasn’t initially well-received by her mother. But these days it seems Meri and the whole family is very accepting of Mariah’s super cute relationship with fiancée Audrey Kriss.

Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family Tree

Oooooooh boy. Well, at 25 Logan Brown is the oldest child in the Brown family and engaged to girlfriend Michelle Petty.

Then there’s Madison Brown, also known as Maddie. She is the second oldest child of Kody’s second-longest wife but she was the first of his kids to get married. Plus, she and her husband, Caleb Brush, welcomed the first Brown grandbaby, Axel, on May 20, 2017! Then, in August 2019, the couple had their second child and the next grandbaby in the huge family — Evangalynn ‘Evie’ Kodi Brush.

Hunter Brown and Garrison Brown came next, and they were both interested in military work — they became part of the Air Force and National Guard, respectively. And little Savanah? She’s practically grown up now.

Kody and Christine Brown’s Family Tree

Ok, so Christine definitely worked hard not to be outdone by Janelle’s massive family.

Her oldest daughter, Aspyn Brown, is married to Mitch Thompson. Mykelti Brown, her second daughter, tied the knot with Tony Padron in 2016. From there we have Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and little Truely Brown, whose birth was featured in the first season of the TLC series.

Kody and Robyn Brown’s Family Tree

Before meeting Kody, Robyn was married to a man named David Jessop. Together, they share Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, who have been legally adopted by Kody. After they got married, Kody and Robyn had two kids — Solomon and Ariella.

While it seems like the Browns have wrapped up having children, never say never! Robyn once said she and Kody are “open to God’s inspiration” when it comes to having more kids, so anything could happen. Plus, there are sure to be more second next-generation baby Browns in the future. Keep watching, Sister Wives fans!