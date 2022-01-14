Janelle Brown was prompted to reconsider her future in the polygamous Brown family in a dramatic sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives.

During a heart-to-heart with husband Kody Brown’s other spouse Robyn Brown, the duo discussed how their strict quarantine rules amid the coronavirus pandemic had caused more of a separation in the brood.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“COVID has sort of pulled this blanket off of some of our issues,” Robyn, 43, told Janelle, 52, in a teaser video published by People on Thursday, January 13, noting the problems had been there long before but were now being highlighted.

Janelle agreed wholeheartedly, replying, “I actually think so too.”

The distance between them all had Janelle in her feelings and made her look at whether she was content in the life she was leading.

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'” Janelle vented in the clip. “Yeah, I still choose it, but I’ve had to [make] that conscious decision with myself.”

Kody, 52, and Janelle have a lot of history together, as she was the second to join the family. They’ve been spiritually married since 1993 and share six kids together, sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel and daughters Maddie and Savanah.

In the sneak peek, Janelle said she’s mulled over the idea of moving forward with her life but has found peace staying with Kody and the family.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay,” she explained in a confessional. “It was a wonderful way to raise children. With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty ​strained, and you know it’d be really easy, it’s easy to walk away.”

Kody’s first wife, Meri, and now-estranged third wife, Christine, spoke to producers in the teaser clip as well, revealing they felt the strain too.

“What I hoped polygamy to be when I was younger ended up being very different from what I actually have lived,” Christine, 49, said in the previously filmed scene prior to her and Kody’s split announcement in November 2021.

“It’s gonna remake us on the other side, we’re going to look differently,” Janelle added in a confessional. “I hope it looks the same, [and] the adults are together still.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.