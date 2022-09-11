Speaking her truth. Sister Wives star Christine Brown claims estranged husband Kody Brown has a “favorite wife” in a teaser clip of the season 17 premiere.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine, 50, confessed during the Sunday, September 11, episode. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Viewers have watched Robyn have issues with her sister wives and has been called out for being the favorite of Kody’s wives in the past.

Christine’s claim comes after she and Kody, 53, sat down for what turned into a heated conversation.

“You’re not interested in an intimate marriage with me, I was,” the mother of six told Kody. “I’m not interested in intimate marriage with you anymore, even if you said at this point, we could have intimacy again, I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

While she described that plural marriage was once “awesome” when she felt “secure and had an important place,” Christine went on to say that she felt “displaced.”

“I felt hopeless. Yes, I got jealous for the first time ever,” she added.

“Stop pointing the blame at me. You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship. I’m sorry it’s conditional based upon being part of a plural family,” Kody shot back. “Even if you said you liked plural marriage, you would be devoted to it — I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

Christine is the third of Kody’s four wives. She announced her decision to leave him in November 2021. Kody is legally married to Robyn Brown whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown in order to adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship. He remains spiritually wed to sister wives Meri, 50, and Janelle Brown.

“To think that my value as a human being is contingent upon how you feel I’m treating other people, you don’t find me attractive, I think you’re looking for excuses,” Christine continued in her solo confessional.

Christine left the polygamous brood’s Coyote Pass land in Arizona before their split announcement. On August 9, 2022, In Touch confirmed that Christine sold back her portion of the Coyote Pass land to her ex-husband and sister wife Robyn, 43, for $10.