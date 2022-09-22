It seems Gabriel Brown and Garrison Brown may not be the only sons Sister Wives star Kody Brown is feuding with at the moment. His only son with former wife Christine Brown, Paedon Brown, seemingly threw major shade at his father in a recent TikTok video.

“Any king that has to say, ‘I am the king,’ is no true king. Any man of the house that has to say, ‘I’m the man of the house,’ is no true man of the house,” Paedon, 24, said in a Sunday, September 18 video shared via TikTok, seemingly referring to the polygamous patriarch, 53.

“Me and my siblings say that my mom is a strong independent woman all the time,” the reality star continued. “People tell me, ‘Paedon, your mom, Christine, is a strong independent woman,’ all the time. My mom does not claim to be a strong independent woman because she is a strong independent woman.”

Fans of the family’s TLC series flooded the comments section with praise of the young man’s words.

“The shadeeeeee,” one follower commented to which another responded, “Broooooooo can we count how many times Kody has to remind everyone ‘he’s the leader.’”

Others took the time to praise Paedon’s mother, 50, with one fan writing, “Your mom is a very strong, amazing woman. I’m so glad she stood her ground.” “She is and I love her speaking up for herself. Mental health matters and she deserves love!” another follower added.

Paedon shared his opinion the same day that fans watched the father of 18 open up about his frustrations following his split from Christine.

“This feels like a major injustice that’s being done to me, and it galls me,” he said during a confessional.

​​”I just can’t let it go. I don’t know why it’s such a struggle. It’s curling my toes,” Kody added. “I need some grief counseling or something. I don’t know what’s going on here with my attachment. I can’t let go.”

He went on to apologize to his ex for the way he reacted to their separation telling the Cooking With Christine host that he’s sorry “for being so angry.”

“I just said, ‘Christine, what do you want?’ And you said, ‘I just want to be free.’ And I’m sorry I was so angry. … I’ve had to do a lot of introspection. I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom,” he admitted.

The mother of six later revealed that she tried to be as “happy as much as possible” throughout her marriage, adding, “I just thought that it was okay to be sad.”

“I just imagined I would always live a plural marriage,” she continued. “So even if things were hard, I just thought, well … plural marriage can be hard.”

Christine announced her split from her husband of more than 25 years in November 2021 noting that they had “grown apart.”