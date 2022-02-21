Christine and Kody Brown‘s son Paedon Brown isn’t holding back when it comes to his dad’s “favorite” wife, Robyn Brown. The Sister Wives star said, “My relationship with Robyn has always been strange and weird. There are honestly so many reasons for that,” in a Monday, February 21, interview with The Sun.

Paedon’s mom left Kody after more than 25 years together in November 2021, and Paedon, 23, says that his dad giving extra attention to Robyn’s kids caused him to act out toward his half-siblings.

“I was rude to her kids. I saw my dad doing things with them that he didn’t do with me. And so, I ended up being rude to them, so she didn’t like me being rude to her kids,” Paedon said of Robyn.

He then described how things stand with Robyn three eldest children, whom Kody adopted in 2015. “My relationships with David and Aurora are now great. My relationship with Breanna is not good at all, but that’s because she is several years younger than me.”

Paedon then revealed that he has somewhat strained relations with Kody’s wife Janelle Brown‘s daughter, Savanah. “My relationship with Savannah isn’t anything to talk about. I do love Savanah, we talk when we are in the same room, but we never had a great relationship.”

Another reason behind his “strange and weird” relationship with Robyn comes from when he recently seemed to join in with fans who ripped her for using a nanny. Paedon wore a T-shirt during a TikTok video that read, “What. Does. The. Nanny. Do?”

“The crew loves the quote, and then my mom said it and I knew it aired on the show,” he explained to the outlet, adding he thought it would be “really funny” to sport one of the shirts. “I’ve only worn it once, and that was simply to post a video on it,” he claimed, adding, “It was just funny. I’m not trying to dig anyone. It’s not me trying to say like, ‘Oh, this is a really funny shirt because mom blew up.’ I will always support my mom. But me wearing this T-shirt wasn’t me saying I’m totally for her.”

“So, I got this package in the mail and it doesn’t matter. The package isn’t super important, but it’s kinda just like … kind of funny. Ya know?” Paedon said in a TikTok clip on Wednesday, February 16, TikTok clop showing himself wearing a black shirt with a phrase said by his mother during a December 2021 episode of Sister Wives. It came after the revelation that Robyn and Kody had been using hired help to care for their children amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Kody didn’t afford such a luxury to his other wives, Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown.