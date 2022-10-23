An autumn affair! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married longtime fiancée Michelle Petty more than five years after getting engaged.

“Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night,” Janelle Brown, Logan’s mom, wrote on Sunday, October 23, alongside a photo with her former sister wife, Christine Brown. “Such a beautiful day.”

The son of Janelle, 53, and Kody Brown proposed to his longtime girlfriend with a pear-shaped stone back in September 2017.

“Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through,” the reality TV star explained of his proposal to TLC at the time. “So, in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge and then I popped the question!”

The pair previously revealed their plans for a long engagement as they both wanted time to finish their Master’s degrees while saving for their wedding. At the time, the couple had been dating for almost three years and had been friends for five years.

Since Logan’s final appearance on the TLC series back in 2014, he has gone on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. He also earned his master’s in Business Administration from UNLV and now has a job within his field in the state.

Janelle and Kody, 53, expressed their excitement for the engagement at the time, adding, “We are so happy that Logan and Michelle are engaged. We have become quite attached to Michelle, and we are so thrilled that they have taken this next step. We wish them so much joy and look forward to what comes next.”

In February, Janelle shared a rare update on her eldest son and his then-fiancée. “Quick trip to see the Vegas kids,” the mom of six wrote as she shared a never-before-seen snap of the couple posing in front of a building site. “They took me by their new house which is under construction. So excited for this fun new chapter of their lives.”

“Loved having you!” Michelle sweetly replied. “Hopefully next time we can host you in it!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sister Wives alum Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s wedding.