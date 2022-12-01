She said yes! Sister Wives‘ Kody and Christine Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn is engaged to her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz after a whirlwind seven-month romance.

Gwendlyn, 21, announced the big news in a Wednesday, November 30, Instagram post confirming the engagement, accompanying the post with diamond ring and green heart emojis. One photo showed the ladies together on a white blanket filled with red roses and candles in the snow, along with another snapshot where the former TLC star appeared to be the one being proposed to with Beatriz seeming to be down on one knee.

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

The couple decided to go Instagram official early on in their romance when the pair took their first vacation, road-tripping to the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Barely two months into dating and we went on our first trip together to Disneyland, woot woot,” Gwendlyn captioned her Instagram carousel post on June 14. Three weeks prior, Gwendlyn shared her first photos with Beatriz in an Instagram carousel post but made no mention of being in a relationship.

She documented how their trip west, the lovebirds first visited the beach then went to L.A. Pride, noting, “The spontaneity.” On day three, they made it to Disneyland, where the reality personality noted, “Feet were already aching after Pride, but it was so worth it.”

Gwendlyn hinted at coming out in a May 2021 Twitter post, writing, “As a kid, I would always argue, ‘If I’m old enough to know I’m straight, then they’re old enough to know they’re gay,’ but I was apparently not old enough to know I’m queer until 17. So, joke’s on me.”

Kody and Christine share a total of six children with Gwendlyn being their fourth child. Her older siblings include Aspyn, Mykelti and Paedon, along with younger sisters Ysabel and Truely. The former couple spiritually wed on March 25, 1994, and were together for 27 years before Christine announced in November 2021 that their marriage was over. She moved to the Salt Lake City area from the family compound outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The family patriarch is legally and spiritually married to Robyn Brown and spiritually married to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, although several relatives have claimed that Janelle has left Kody. While TLC has yet to confirm a new season of Sister Wives, Christine shared a November 15 Instagram selfie while smiling inside her living room. In the caption she wrote, “I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited!” along with the hashtags, “Sister Wives,” “filming” and “new beginnings.”