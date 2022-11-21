Looking back. Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflected on the retreat she hosted at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn following backlash overpricing.

Meri, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 20, to share several photos that captured her and the retreat’s guests at and nearby the bed and breakfast.

“Just had the most incredible weekend with a group of some amazing humans!” she wrote. “Real Life Retreats mindfulness and motion weekend was a huge success!”

She said that they visited some “pretty amazing destinations” and channeled “some super human strength and determination.”

“Inner peace and self reflection is something many of us forget about, as we go along our day to day being busy, taking care of all the daily tasks, and serving others,” Meri wrote. “It’s so important to take time to tune out the noise and distractions so you can figure out what is most important to YOU.”

She went on to share some of the lessons they focused on throughout the retreat. “Find your passion, follow your dreams, take a step daily, even if small, toward a goal or a dream and make that thing a reality,” the TV personality added. “Take a few minutes each day to go inward and focus on what’s important to you, and how you can be a better human than you were yesterday.”

“Don’t let yourself get distracted by the voices of others, voices that have no part in your story. Live your life with passion and joy!” Meri concluded. “Remember, you’re worthy of having all you want in your life. You deserve it, and you’re worth it!”

The TLC share gave her social media followers a glimpse into the retreat after she was slammed for the high prices.

Meri first announced the retreat on October 10. While taking to Facebook, she encouraged her fans to participate in the event that will provide guests “a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays.”

She explained that the event focused on “connection” and “inspiration,” while the pricing ranges were “between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not.”

Shortly after the reality star promoted the retreat, social media users rushed to the comments section to slam her for the high prices.

“Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of $,” one person wrote. Another Facebook user, “Yikes. I can go to Disney World for that price.”

Just days before the retreat took place, Meri revealed there were still spots open. While it’s not clear if she was able to completely sell out the event, the mother of one certainly made the most of the weekend. Keep scrolling to see photos from Meri’s retreat.