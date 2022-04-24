Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, weighed in on whether he would join a potential spinoff of the hit TLC reality series.

“Would I do a Sister Wives spinoff? Um, that’s … a story that would consist me of doing nothing. No,” he said in an Instagram Live video on Saturday, April 23, while playfully shaking his head. “If we got called in and they offered it to many of my siblings, including me, yes, I’d join. But if it was just about me, no I’m turning that thing down quickly.”

Paedon, 23, proceeded to answer several other fans’ questions and addressed a common misconception about why he didn’t live with the entire plural family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I never moved to Flagstaff,” he clarified, explaining that he moved from their previous home base in Las Vegas to St. George, Utah before the polygamous clan packed up and relocated to Arizona. “The second best thing [my mom] ever did for me was kick me out … I was 19, didn’t have a job, wasn’t going to school.”

Next, the TLC personality answered a question about a status update on Coyote Pass, revealing that he doesn’t “intend to look into” it.

“I have no idea if building on Coyote Pass has started,” he said. “I’m sorry, I don’t care about Coyote Pass.”

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram

The polygamous family have been in the midst of ongoing drama regarding the land that Kody, 53, had originally purchased for him and his four wives to live in 2018. Kody initially wanted to build one large home, where the five adults would live with the youngest of their 18 children. However, some of his wives — especially Paedon’s mom, Christine — weren’t thrilled about his idea. As a result, Kody agreed to build four houses on the land, and he later added a fifth house for himself.

Unfortunately, their building plans were delayed as they went back and forth discussing plans for their new homes and they experienced even further delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since their move, Kody’s wives had been living in four separate houses far away from one another — which was an adjustment from their Las Vegas cul-de-sac. The distance caused a divide between the family over the years. While viewers watched tension rise between the family members on the hit TLC show, further drama ensued when Christine announced in November 2021 that she and Kody had split after 27 years together.

Christine, 50, and Kody spiritually married in March 1994. The pair had six children together — son Paedon and daughters Aspen, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. Kody remains legally and spiritually married to fourth wife Robyn Brown and spiritually married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown.

As for where Paedon and Kody’s father-son relationship stands following Kody and Christine’s divorce, Paedon explained in his Instagram video that he still loves his father and revealed the status of Kody’s marriage to Janelle, 52.

“Janelle is currently still with dad,” he said in response to a fan’s inquiry on whether she was going to divorce the family patriarch. “And it’s OK, he is my father. I do love him.”

This isn’t the first time Padeon has been vocal out about his relationship with the entire Brown family. On February 21, he opened up to The Sun about Christine’s former sister wife Robyn, 43, labeling his relationship with her as “strange and weird.” Paedon explained that there were “so many reasons” for their odd dynamic, confessing that he was “rude to [Robyn’s] kids” because of the way his dad acted around her children.

“I saw my dad doing things with them that he didn’t do with me,” he added. “And so, I ended up being rude to them, and she didn’t like me being rude to her kids.”