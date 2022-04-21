Sharing her tricks! Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about her weight loss journey in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, April 20.

Alongside a photo of Christine, 50, holding a pink beverage, the TLC star reflected on how her business initiative – The Secret to Self Care – has helped her and fans live healthier lifestyles.

The post began with Christine explaining that the program isn’t to help others maintain slimmer figures, but instead to improve their gut health. “HOWEVER, recently I have talked to so many people who DO have weight loss as a goal,” the TV personality wrote. “Many of them have either struggled to keep it off because they struggle with bad sugar cravings and lack of control or they have tried everything and the scale simply isn’t budging.”

Christine then shared insight on how she recently lost weight. “Weight loss is never just about losing the weight. You have to lose the habits that got you there in the first place and replace them with better ones,” she said. “When you focus on your gut health and getting your body balanced and working properly you start to develop healthier habits, crave less sugar, drink more water and have more motivation and natural sustained energy to be more active.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The reality star emphasized that she focused more on her gut health rather than a goal of dropping extra pounds. “Weight loss is just a pretty awesome side effect of getting your gut in check (for people who actually need to lose weight),” Christine concluded.

Fans of the Sister Wives star have noticed her slimmer figure following her split from spiritual husband Kody Brown, 53. In November 2021, Christine revealed she left their polygamist marriage behind after In Touch confirmed she moved from Arizona to a duplex in her native state of Utah that October.

She announced to fans in a November 2 Instagram statement, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” but added, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”