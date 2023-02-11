A family of five! Maddie Brush (née Brown) and husband Caleb Brush welcomed baby No. 3 on Friday, February 10, sharing the joyous news via Instagram the following day.

“Welcome to the world, Josephine Lee Brush!” the mother of three captioned her post on Saturday, February 11, alongside a photo of her bundle of joy. “Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs, 9 oz.”

Shortly after Maddie announced her daughter’s birth, mom Christine Brown reshared the sweet photo to her Instagram Story.

“My new granddaughter,” the TLC star said. “She’s so gorgeous.”

Maddie first announced that she and Caleb were expecting their third child together in a July 2022 Instagram post featuring son Axel, born May 2017, and daughter Evie, born August 2019 – both of whom were wearing adorable shirts that read “Big Brother” and “Big Sister,” respectively. “The picture says it all!” Maddie captioned the post in part.

The TLC personality kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, sharing a handful of baby bump photos leading up to her due date.

“30 weeks and some change! I’m not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but ready for the next 10,” she captioned a December 2022 Instagram post. “Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks. Also hoping maybe for maybe a short eight weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back.” She later took to social media in early February 2023 with a blunt update. “Still here and still very pregnant,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a laughing-crying emoji.

Maddie and Caleb aren’t the only members of the Brown brood to welcome children in recent months. Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and husband Tony Padron announced the birth of their twin boys, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, in November 2022. The pair revealed they were expecting multiples in June of that same year.

“Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it,” the Utah-based star wrote via Instagram at the time. “But we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.” The pair also share a daughter, Avalon, born in April 2021.

The birth of baby Brush marks grandbaby No. 6 for Kody Brown, his three former wives, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, as all four women consider themselves grandparents to each other’s kids’ babies.