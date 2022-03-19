While the Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown are famous for their reality series, they are also entrepreneurs! So, husband Kody Brown isn’t the only one in the family to find success in the business world.

Although Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, she and Janelle remained close friends and are still business partners, as both promote the weight loss program Plexus. The company’s goal aims to support weight management and nutrition through personal products as well as dietary supplements.

Two months prior to calling it quits with Kody, Christine officially joined her pal in the program’s “family,” Janelle announced via her Instagram account. Since Janelle has undergone a stunning weight loss transformation, Christine mentioned she “had to see for [herself] what [Plexus] was all about!”

“Watching from the sidelines doesn’t give you energy,” Christine indicated about her desire to join the health and wellness group, according to Janelle’s September 2021 Instagram caption. ”Watching from the sidelines doesn’t bring back your focus nor mental clarity. Watching from the sidelines doesn’t make the sugar cravings go away nor the stomach pains disappear. I had been watching Janelle from the sidelines.”

That month, Janelle launched her own “retail trade” company titled NTYK, LLC, In Touch confirmed. She rented a new office in a commercial building located in Flagstaff, Arizona, in which suites cost $2,000 per month, according to a real estate advertisement viewed by In Touch. Inside her suite includes a walk-in reception area, a kitchenette, a private office, cublicles and a restroom. Janelle has not publicly commented on her new business, though.

Meri is also a noteworthy business owner. Fans of the TLC series know she has managed her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah, since December 2017. The property was once owned by her great-great-grandparents and even won an award for being the “Best Country Inn” in September 2019, which Meri proudly revealed via Instagram.

“I’ll just leave this right here. After I do a little happy dance,” the reality star captioned a screenshot of a YouTube video that featured her award title in the front yard of the inn.

And as for all four women, the family previously launched the now-defunct online jewelry store “My Sisterwife’s Closet” and Robyn was the one took the reins to run it. However, the business hasn’t been updated since 2019.

However, Robyn, Meri, Janelle and Christine didn’t stop exploring other endeavors. They published their New York Times best-seller Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of Unconventional Marriage in May 2012.

Scroll through the gallery to learn more about Janelle, Christine, Robyn and Meri’s businesses.