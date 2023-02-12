Baby Girl! See Photos of Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush’s Daughter Joey

Miss Joey has made her entrance! Sister Wives alum Maddie Brush (née Brown) and her husband, Caleb Brush, are officially a party of five with the arrival of baby No. 3, their daughter Josephine Brush.

“Welcome to the world, Josephine Lee Brush!” the mother of three captioned her post on February 11, 2023, alongside a snap of the newborn baby girl. “Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs, 9 oz.”

A day later, Maddie’s mother, Janelle Brown, shared the sweet moment she met her latest grandbaby.

“Meeting Joey (Josephine). I love the grandma life!” the Sister Wives star shared as she cradled the infant in a heartwarming photo. “Saw the baby and then headed back home to hang out with Axel and Evie. Life is good.”

Maddie and Caleb — who already are parents to their son, Axel, and daughter Evangalynn “Evie” Kodi — announced the big news via Instagram that they were adding to their family in July 2022.

The post featured Axel, born in May 2017, and Evie, born in August 2019, both wearing adorable shirts that read “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” respectively.

“The picture says it all!” the then-expectant mama captioned the post.

Two months after sharing the exciting news, the former reality TV personality revealed she was expecting a baby girl.

“Baby Girl Brush! Coming Feb 2023!” Maddie captioned a sweet video of her children popping confetti bombs to reveal the gender in September 2022. “Ultrasound was great! A few things too small so we will have one follow-up. No major concerns.”

Maddie kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy with baby No. 3, often sharing adorable bump pics leading up to her due date.

“30 weeks and some change! I’m not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but ready for the next 10,” she captioned a December 2022 Instagram post. “Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks. Also hoping maybe for maybe a short eight weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back.”

The TLC personality later took to social media in early February 2023 with a blunt update. “Still here and still very pregnant,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a laughing-crying emoji.

Keep scrolling to see Sister Wives stars Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush’s daughter Joey’s baby album.