Sister Wives Christine Reveals Quarantine Date Night Plans with Kody

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Keeping the spark alive! Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed her quarantine date night plans with husband Kody amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 48-year-old still got dolled-up for her special evening with her man on Sunday, May 17.

“Dressing up for date night is super important, even if you’re just going for a drive listening to your favorite songs! Embrace Sexy!” she wrote on Instagram showing off her cute look for the night out. The blonde beauty sported and a red and black pattern top with matching red pumps. She even added a cool leather jacket and ripped jeans to her ensemble.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram (2)

Fans couldn’t get enough of her look. “That color combination looks good on you Christine! Rock those red heels!” one user wrote in the comments, while another added, “Super cute!! Would love that shirt.”

Christine also shared some of the couple’s favorite tunes to listen to while spending quality time together in the hashtags. They appear to be big fans of Kings of Leon, The Killers and Muse.

It looks like Christine is trying to make the best of the global pandemic, Just like the rest of the Brown family. “We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” the 51-year-old dad told Us Weekly on April 6. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.”

Although “normal life has ceased” for Kody, Christine and his other wives — Meri, Robyn and Janelle — they have been doing their best to stay on top of the “news of the world.” Aside from current events, “There’s not much to discuss other than checking in on the kids, who are doing school from home,” he said.

Additionally, “We’ve severed family gatherings completely,” Kody revealed. “I’ve been contacting family by phone. Me and my wives have done a couple of conference calls and we’ll probably do more where we update each other on everything going on within our family.”

Despite the current circumstances, it’s nice to see Kody and Christine are still taking time for each other.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.