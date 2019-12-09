As the patriarch of the polygamous Brown family always says — love should be multiplied, not divided! Kody Brown is the star of the hit TLC series Sister Wives, along with his four wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown and between them, they have a ton of kids — 18 to be exact! But it’s pretty hard to keep track now that the family is starting to grow with marriages and grandbabies, so we created an easy cheat sheet for the Brown family. Keep scrolling below to find out how many kids the Sister Wives stars have!

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody and Meri

Kody, 50, and Meri, 48, only have one child together — 24-year-old daughter Mariah Brown.

Kody and Janelle

Together, they share six children: 25-year-old son Logan Taylor, 24-year-old daughter Madison “Maddie” Rose, 22-year-old son Hunter Elias, 21-year-old son Robert Garrison, 18-year-old son Gabriel and 15-year-old daughter Savanah.

Kody and Christine

They also share six children together: 24-year-old daughter Aspyn Kristine, 23-year-old daughter Mykelti Ann, 21-year-old son Paedon Rex, 18-year-old daughter Gwendlyn, 16-year-old daughter Ysabel Paige and 9-year-old daughter Truely Grace.

Kody and Robyn

Before Robyn, 41, married Kody, she was previously married to her ex-husband David Preston Jessop and she shared three children with David: 19-year-old son David Dayton, 17-year-old daughter Aurora Alice, and 14-year-old daughter Breanna Rose. But when Kody divorced his first wife Meri in order to legally marry Robyn in 2014, he was finally able to legally adopt Robyn’s three children as his own.

In addition, the couple also shares two biological children of their own: 8-year-old son Solomon Kody and 3-year-old daughter Ariella Mae.

Children-in-law

So far, only three of the Brown children are married which made their family grow just a little bit bigger. Kody and Janelle gained a son-in-law when their daughter Maddie married her husband Caleb Brush, while Kody and Christine have two sons-in-law; their daughter Mykelti married her husband Tony Padron and Aspyn is married to Mitch Thompson. But they’ve also got another wedding in their future — Mariah is engaged to Audrey Kriss and lives with her in Chicago.

Grandchildren

Kody became a grandfather for the first time when Maddie and Caleb welcomed their son, Axel, in May 2017. The couple also welcomed a baby girl, Evangalynn ‘Evie’ Kodi Brush, on August 20. The Brown family just keeps getting bigger and bigger!