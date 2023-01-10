Speaking out. Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown broke their silence after their split in a joint statement.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement, which both Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 10, began. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The former couple ​said that they’re “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” they concluded.

Kody shared his post without a caption, though Meri explained in her own post that their split was reported before they actually called it quits. While clips from the Sister Wives: One on One special implied that they had already made the decision to end their marriage, the mother of one explained that they were still together when they taped the interviews.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody,” the TLC star wrote. “I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

Meri asked her fans to “be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions” amid their split. “Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage,” she continued. “I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.”

Kody and Meri tied the knot legally in 1990. Despite divorcing in 2014 so that the Brown patriarch could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, the pair remained in a spiritual marriage.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

During the December 18, 2022, episode of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, Meri seemingly confirmed they split while discussing Kody’s breakup from Christine Brown. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” she said at the time. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

In November 2021, Christine, 50, revealed she left Kody after more than 25 years of marriage. Meanwhile, In Touch broke the news that Janelle Brown ended her marriage to the father of 18 in December 2022.