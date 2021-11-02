Fans slammed Sister Wives star Kody Brown after wife Christine Brown announced their split on Tuesday, November 2.

“She made the right decision. YOU made her choice easy. Enjoy your life with Robyn (said with eyes rolling),” one person commented on Kody’s statement via Instagram shortly after news broke.

“Awesome! She deserved much better than what she was getting,” someone else wrote, while another user added, “Saw it coming. She was being strangled by you and this life.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Some other commenters thought Christine wouldn’t be “the last” of Kody’s wives to leave, specifically naming Meri Brown.

Christine revealed her shocking decision to leave Kody after 27 years together in a statement via Instagram. The reality TV couple were married spiritually, not legally, in March 1994 and share six kids — Mykelti, Aspen, Ysabel, Paedon, Gwendlyn and Truely.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mom of six announced. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody shared his own message shortly after, where fans quickly began shading him. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the TLC star wrote. “We enjoyed many years together, and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Sister Wives follows the lives of Kody’s polygamous family. When the series first began airing, the patriarch only had three wives — Meri, Janelle and Christine. The dynamic between the couples changed when Robyn came into their lives.

More to come …