Sister Wives star Mariah Brown has come out as transgender. The TV personality revealed their name is Leon and they use the pronouns they/them.

Leon, 26, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, June 28. “Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that i am trans,” they wrote. “My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

They went on to recall the first time they realized they weren’t a girl. “I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman,” they shared. “I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

“Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process,” the lengthy caption continued. “Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram

The TLC star went on to explain that they were sharing the information “to let folks in” and “set some boundaries.” Leon concluded, “If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way.”

Leon is the only child of Kody Brown and Meri Brown. They came out as a lesbian to their polygamous family during a 2017 episode of Sister Wives.

Their partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in December 2021. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”

Leon and Audrey have been engaged since January 2019. Kody and Meri’s child proposed at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and the couple first met while attending Westminster College.