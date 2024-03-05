Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son Robert Garrison Brown ​is dead at the age of 25 after an apparent suicide, In Touch can confirm.

“It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” read a statement from the Flagstaff Police Department obtained by In Tohch. “On [March 5,] 2024, Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home. Upon arrival officers met with a sibling, identified as “Gabe” [brother Gabriel Brown], and discovered Mr. Brown deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The statement continued, “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating. There is no further information available at this time.” TMZ was first to report the news.

Shortly after the news broke, Garrison’s parents took to social media to confirm his death in a statement. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, wrote via Instagram on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody, 55, also shared the same statement on his own Instagram account.

Fans first got to know Garrison and the Brown family when Sister Wives premiered on TLC in 2010. His parents spiritually wed in 1993, while In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle left Kody in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that the mother of six simply “outgrew” the Brown patriarch.

At the time, Janelle said that any conversations necessary to mend their problems “still hasn’t happened.”

While Kody’s relationships with his older children have remained strained, Janelle said she was hopeful that her ex-husband and children could work through their issues. “I do hope that eventually time heals,” the reality star told E! News in November 2023. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”

In addition to Garrison and Gabriel, 25, the former couple share kids Savanah, Maddie, Hunter and Logan.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle has a close bond with all of her children, and regularly shares sweet moments with her kids on social media. “Thanksgiving dinner for my Flagstaff tribe with the bonus of Gabe’s roommates. And before you ask – yes that is @robertthebrown on the left. He shaved his head a week or so ago and it’s growing back,” she captioned a family photo from their Thanksgiving celebration via Instagram in 2023. “It was incredibly grounding today to cook for the group. I watched the Macy’s parade, cooked, baked and just hung out today.”

One month earlier, Janelle gushed about her kids helping out with her RV by sharing a photo of Garrison in front of the vehicle. “I’m so grateful for my kids and bonus kids,” she captioned the post in October 2023. “@robertthebrown came in clutch yesterday. He has mad driving and trailer skills and as I have not quite mastered hauling my own trailer – yet – he moved it to winter storage for me. Thanks honey!”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).