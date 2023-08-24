Sister Wives star Leon Brown secretly married their longtime partner, Audrey Kriss, In Touch can confirm.

Leon, 28, and Audrey, 27, tied the knot nearly one year ago on October 29, 2022, according to the marriage certificate obtained by In Touch. The pair got married at a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Despite tying the knot, neither Leon nor Audrey have publicly confirmed the news and not much is known about their wedding ceremony.

Leon – who is the only child of Kody Brown and Meri Brown – met Audrey while they were both attending Westminster College. After two years of dating, they announced their engagement in January 2019.

“I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating,” the TLC personality – who uses they/them pronouns – told People while revealing their engagement.

Leon continued to gush about their partner while revealing when they knew Audrey was the one. “I can’t exactly pinpoint, but it was pretty early on,” they said at the time. “There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life. She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person.”

The couple took a major step in their relationship when they moved to Denver, Colorado, in June 2022. “Happy Pride y’all!” Audrey – who also uses they/them pronouns – wrote via Instagram at the time. “No better way to start the month than to announce we are moving.”

In addition to moving to Colorado, Leon also came out as a transgender man in June 2022.

“Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that i am trans [sic],” the reality star wrote via Instagram. “My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram

Leon added that being “queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself.”

“And yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process,” Leon continued in the post. “Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

The Sun was first to report the news.