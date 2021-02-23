Sister Wives star Meri Brown is no stranger to sharing cryptic messages on social media that seem to be related to her reality TV drama with husband Kody Brown and fellow spouses Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner often utilizes her Twitter and Instagram pages to speak her mind, having turned to her public platforms before and after new episodes from season 15 started airing on TLC in February 2021.

“And if I am wrong, educate me. Don’t belittle me,” her latest intriguing quote read. Prior to that, she posted another message saying, “Stop comparing yourself. Flowers are pretty but so are sunsets and they look nothing alike.”

On Sunday, February 21, viewers watched as the brood took a trip to their former home state of Utah to visit another plural family, the Dargers. Before they left, Kody pondered if they should travel separately due to the lingering animosity going on between them.

It was “obvious that we really don’t like being together, the five of us,” the father of 18 told producers. After expressing their concerns, the group ended up driving together in the same car and making the most out of their getaway.

Following their move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona, in season 14, the Browns have still been sorting through their issues. “Our family has been feeling really challenged since we came to Flagstaff because we’ve had to be in four separate homes,” Janelle said about their living situation amid the pandemic. “I’m very worried, because it looks like it’s going to even be more separation.”

Meri and Kody’s relationship has also been a hot topic on the reality series. “I can’t make him love me,” she vented in one dramatic scene. “Romance and sex are saved for people who are in love,” Kody fired back about why he was in a different mindset. “If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would.”

Although some fans were convinced their romance was fizzling out, Meri set the record straight about her status with Kody in December 2020. “Here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this,” she wrote while breaking her silence about their marriage. “We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

Meri and Kody wed in April 1990 but divorced in 2014 so he was able to adopt fourth wife Robyn’s children from a previous marriage. They have been in a spiritual union ever since.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Meri‘s cryptic messages.