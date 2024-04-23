90 Day Fiance’s Hamza Moknii Shares Selfie From Hospital

90 Day Fiancé alum Hamza Moknii shared an alarming selfie from a hospital bed.

Hamza, 27, closed his eyes as he snapped a shirtless selfie via Instagram, showing that he was connected to various medical equipment on Tuesday, April 23. The 90 Day Fiancé alum left the post without context, only adding broken heart emojis as a caption.

Only a week prior, Hamza shared a seemingly heavy-hearted video clip of himself sitting on a bench in deep thought as he stared into the park. “I remember the past,” Hamza captioned the post on April 16, adding a broken heart emoji.

Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram

While it’s unclear what Hamza is struggling with, the Tunisia native has been vocal about his estrangement from his daughter, Kiori, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Memphis Smith.

Hamza recognized Kiori’s second birthday in October 2023 with a heartfelt message, promising that he’ll “keep trying” to see her.

“On this day, God gave me the most precious thing in my life, my daughter, every year, you are a source of light in our lives,” Hamza wrote via his Instagram Stories. “I want you to know that your father loves you more than anything else. I want to see you and hug you, even if only for a few seconds.”

Hamza made his debut alongside his ex-wife on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. The pair got married and announced their pregnancy on the spinoff, which aired until April 2022. By the time the episodes aired, they had already secretly welcomed Kiori in October 2021.

Unfortunately, only months later, Memphis, 37, seemingly confirmed her split from Hamza when she scrubbed all photos of her Tunisian husband from social media. The exes were in a heated custody battle by June 2022. At the time, Hamza demanded a paternity test for their daughter because he believed that the Michigan native was “pregnant prior to being in Tunisia.”

In Touch confirmed Hamza and Memphis finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022. According to the divorce documents, Hamza was ordered to pay child support for Kiori, confirming he is the father.

While Hamza remains estranged from his daughter, Memphis has come out publicly to “bring awareness” to immigration fraud, seemingly slamming her ex.

“Many may know me from a role that I played on a television show,” Memphis explained in an Instagram Reel posted in November 2023. “What I’m here to talk about is immigration marriage fraud. It is something that I’ve had to deal with and [am] still continuing to deal with for the last few years now.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum spoke about how there’s “not enough” support out there for victims, especially when children are involved.

“That is where, I as a mother, need to stand up and talk about those things that I have experienced,” she continued as she hinted at the court battle with her ex. “I will not be speaking about any details regarding my actual lived experience as I need to preserve the evidence I have for the right people.”