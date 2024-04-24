After cast members Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff announced their departure from Little People, Big World, fans are curious if that means the end of the long-running series.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ Ending?

It’s unclear if the series will continue following Zach and Tori’s departure from LPBW.

The season 25 finale seemingly teased the end of the era as exes Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff reminisced with their new partners, Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek, about how far they have come in recent years.

“I would not have imagined where I’m at today, 30 years ago,” Amy said in a private confessional during the April 23, 2024, episode. “I had a totally different picture of where my life would be, where our family life would be, and in a lot of ways, it’s better.”

Why Did Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff Leave ‘Little People, Big World’?

The couple, who wed in 2015, have long teased their eventual departure from the TLC series and confirmed they were done filming at the end of season 25.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” Tori addressed the topic during the February 22, 2024, episode of their “Raising Heights” podcast. Zach responded, “We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

“But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people like we are not coming back to Little People, Big World,” the photographer continued. “We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter has closed.”

Zach noted the network hadn’t officially asked them back for season 26, but the chapter “was closed regardless.”

“We made it pretty clear we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons,” he concluded.

Zach and Tori have kept their distance from Matt following his decision not to sell Roloff Farms, turning Zach’s feud with his father into a major storyline for the show in season 22. Fans watched Matt and Zach’s tense negotiation for the property and while it isn’t clear when negotiations fell through, rumors swirled Roloff Farms was off the table when Zach and Tori purchased a home in Battle Ground, Washington.

During the season 25 finale, Zach reflected on the strained relationship with the patriarch and how his three kids, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, wouldn’t have the same experience growing up on Roloff Farms as he did.

“I’d spent a lot of time outdoors and I definitely want that same experience for our kids,” Zach said in a private confessional. “No one’s holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm, there’s just no interest. The kids don’t ask, nothing we’re hiding from them.”

He concluded that the “ship has sailed” regarding the relationship with Matt and hoped “time might even it out.”

“Everything will be healed, it’ll just be different,” he said.