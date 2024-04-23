will tony return to the challenge after all stars exit

After Tony Raines unexpectedly left season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars for a family emergency, fans are wondering about his future on the show. Will he return?

Will Tony Raines Return to ‘The Challenge’?

When he left The Challenge: All Stars, Tony assured fans that it wouldn’t be the last they saw of him. “This season, I felt ready to take on the W and it pains me that it’s gonna be cut short,” Tony said on the show’s April 17, 2024, episode. “It’s always family first. But I’ll be back and y’all can set them clocks again. ‘Tony Time’ will return.”

Tony is also included on a rumored cast list for season 40 of the flagship version of The Challenge. Based on social media activity from those on the speculated cast list, the season began filming in early March 2024. Season 40 is rumored to feature players from four different “eras” of The Challenge.

After news about the season started circulating online, fans noticed that Tony’s social media activity quieted down. He posted on Instagram on March 9, 2024, and then became MIA, increasing speculation that he was away filming the show.

Tony’s last post before his apparent departure for filming was about his weight loss following a three-day fast.

Why Did Tony Raines Leave ‘The Challenge: All Stars’?

Tony’s speculated season 40 return will come following his sudden departure from season 4 of All Stars. He explained that he had to leave the show because of a family emergency back home.

“I got a phone call from my brother,” he told Nicole Zanatta on the show. “I got some stuff going on back home. I’m going to have to leave.” He assured his friend that he would “be OK,” but added in a confessional, “I get an emergency phone call. [There’s] something going on back home that requires my immediate attention. I love The Challenge, but where I need to be is not here right now. It’s at home.”

This was Tony’s first appearance on The Challenge in six years. Before that, he last competed on Final Reckoning in 2018 and then took a break to focus on himself and his family. Tony shares daughter Harper with ex Madison Channing Walls and daughter Isla with his wife, Alyssa Giacone.

Who Is The Challenge’s Tony’s Brother Shane Raines?

Tony’s younger brother is Shane Raines. They competed on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines together in 2016 but went home during episode four after Tony suffered a dangerous spleen injury.

Shane returned for The Challenge: Dirty 30 but did not last long in the competition. He was sent home during a purge in episode one.

The former reality star often posts photos with his boyfriend Ty Touvell on social media. The two have seemingly been together since early 2022. Shane was also Tony’s best man when he married Alyssa in 2023.