Angelina Jolie hoped moving to New York would make finding love easier, but she’s derailing her Sex and the City fantasy with a negative attitude and long list of dating demands, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“Angelina’s been in New York for most of this year, and her plan is to make a full-time move there as soon as possible, because she’s so sick and tired of L.A.,” says an insider. “But she must wait until she wraps things up with her ex Brad Pitt as far as custody and visitation rights go — and it’s taking forever.”

The former couple have been fighting over custody of their minor children, twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, and Shiloh, who turns 18 on May 27, for years now. Their other kids — Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and Maddox, 22 — are adults and are not affected.

The Maleficent actress, 48, thought a change of scenery — and a new romance — would help her forget her legal problems with Pitt, whom she’s accused of trying to drive her to the poorhouse.

As producer of the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, Jolie hoped she’d meet some suitors among the theater crowd “but nothing has worked out,” says the source. “She’s impossibly picky and has all sorts of baggage from the Brad situation. Plus, she’s so paranoid and intense. It’s very hard for her to let down her guard with anyone. It’s more like she’s interviewing them for a job. And when she does find a guy she likes, she has a long list of rules and NDAs for them to sign, which is not how people roll.”

As a result, she’s been met with an overwhelming lack of interest, according to the insider, who says no single men have been able to meet her rigorous requirements.

“She worried it would be a nightmare and it’s turning out to be just as bad as she expected,” the insider adds. “She’s not giving up, but it’s safe to say she’s not enjoying the singles scene in New York.”