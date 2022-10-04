Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned.

Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.

The TV personality moved into the rental after she lived in an RV on the family’s property in Coyote Pass for five months.

Janelle – who is the mother to sons Logan, Garrison, Hunter and Gabriel and daughters Madison and Savanah – is likely living on the property with her youngest daughter.

While her husband, Kody Brown, expressed his disapproval of Janelle’s decision to buy an RV during the October 2 episode of the TLC show, she went ahead with her plan and made the purchase in June 2021.

Janelle documented her move into the RV via Instagram at the time. “I acted boldly and seized an adventure. The rental where I was living was sold, and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental,” she explained at the time. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life, but camped on our property.”

Kody, 53, purchased the Coyote Pass property with the dream of building one big home where he would live with his four wives and their children. However, Janelle and her sister wives, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, shut the idea down. The Brown patriarch then agreed to build five separate homes on the property, but the plans have been placed on hold after they experienced several delays.

Janelle embraced the property on her own terms and seemed to love living in the RV, though she announced her plans to move back to Flagstaff for the winter in October 2021. The reality star officially moved off of the land that November.

In July, Janelle explained that she was no longer spending summers in the RV because her daughter Savanah had a hard time adjusting to the living situation. “I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” Janelle said in response to a fan’s comment during an Instagram Live video. “Savanah really struggled with the RV.”

“She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t,’” she added of Savanah. “She’s going into her senior year. So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.”