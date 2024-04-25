Are Married at First Sight’s Michael and Chloe Still Together

Married at First Sight star Michael Shiakallis Jr. was rematched by the experts to Chloe Brown after his first bride was a “runaway” at the altar. Despite finding fireworks during the controversial marriage experiment, Michael opted for divorce on Decision Day, while Chloe wanted to stay married.

When Did ’MAFS’ Stars Michael and Chloe Get Married?

In Touch confirmed Michael and Chloe married as strangers on March 12, 2023, almost six weeks after the original four season 17 couples were married in late January.

Michael was set to marry someone else, who was never identified, and she was only shown from the back before telling him on their wedding day that she didn’t think she could go through with the process.

What Problems Did ‘MAFS’ Stars Chloe and Michael Face?

Chloe made her appearance during the January 10, 2024, episode. Shortly after their ceremony, Michael opened up to Chloe about his previous “runaway bride” and assured his new wife that he was ready for the new chapter.

“Our journey is our journey, and I don’t want you to think that you’re receiving a broken man,” he said. Chloe seemed to be compassionate to the situation, telling him, “What is meant for us will never, ever, ever pass us.”

While the season 17 match was seemingly on a good path, Chloe admitted she was struggling with her sexual attraction toward Michael as his fashion choices gave her the “ick.”

“I’ve really enjoyed watching him,” she told fellow Denver brides Clare, Lauren and Emily. “That’s the thing he didn’t even tell me [the skirt] was coming. He was just like, ready to go to the retreat and I was like, ‘Oh, like, great. Love that for you.’”

Michael and Chloe also shared contrasting views about their future. Chloe dreamt of running an animal shelter and fostering children, as many as five kids at a time. While Michael supported his wife’s dream, he had his doubts if that was the life he wanted.

Are ‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Michael and Chloe Still Together?

Chloe wanted to stay married to Michael on Decision Day; however, it was Michael who opted for divorce. The pair remained friendly after their split, with Chloe continuing her friendships with Michael and the rest of the season 17 husbands after filming wrapped.

During the Where Are They Now special, which aired on April 24, 2024, fans speculated there was still a spark between the exes after the pair went on a flirty dinner.

While it’s unclear if Michael and Chloe reignited their romance, they remain friendly. Michael has several photos with Chloe on his Instagram account, his most recent behind-the-scene snaps from the the WATN special.

“XVII: Epilogue,” he captioned a picture of him, Chloe and the rest of the season 17 husbands.