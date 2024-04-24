Fans first met Debbie Aguero on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside ex Oussama Berber in 2023. While the romance ended in heartbreak, Debbie looked for love again on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life and fans met the new romantic interest in her life, Ruben “Ruben the Cuban” Sanchez.

Who Is Debbie’s Ex Ruben Sanchez on ‘90 Day: The Single Life’?

After a failed first date, Debbie introduced TLC viewers to the Miami native during the January 22, 2024, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“He’s got that exotic flair that I’m looking for and it sounds romantic, ‘Ruben the Cuban’ from Miami,” Debbie told producers. “He’s age-appropriate and he likes to travel. And he ran with the bulls. You know, it’s like he’s got my spirit.”

While Debbie told cameras she met Ruben on a dating site, In Touch exclusively confirmed on April 19, 2024, that the Georgia native faked their relationship on camera and was seeking out someone specifically to “play the part” of her romantic interest on the spinoff.

“It’s been tough with this online dating thing to find anyone halfway decent for this film date … I need to find someone somewhat presentable … If you can help me out or even yourself for this reality show, I would appreciate it, I just want to finish up the filming and have no expectations what so ever,” she wrote, according to screenshots obtained by In Touch. “Just appear to be interested in me and convince the producer that you might like to get to know me.”

Debbie highlighted the benefits of maximizing the “15 minutes of fame” to “generate business leads.”

“They can work around your schedule and filming is usually one day,” Debbie claimed. “I’m just concentrating on my future creative arts therapy studio and animal sanctuary.”

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Ruben Still Together?

While neither Debbie nor Ruben have confirmed their relationship status, the pair are seemingly not together.

Ruben filed a police report against Debbie for cyber harassment and stalking on April 12, 2024, citing the TLC alum’s negative online chatter about him, according to legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Ruben doubled down on his claims against Debbie via a post on Instagram on April 18, 2024. “Recently Ms. Aguero started a malicious campaign of accusations and defamation against me,” he captioned the post. “Beware of Debbie Aguero, who portrays herself as a healer and advocate for well-being every Monday on her Instagram posts. However, it’s becoming evident that her true motivations are driven by self-interest, regardless of who she harms in the process.”