Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola intensified her feud with Angelina Pivarnick in a new preview for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the clip from the Thursday, April 25, episode, Sammi teamed up with Alexis Bawden, the wife of the New York Jets player whose DMs Angelina slid into during a previous episode, to film a TikTok video.

The Jersey Shore cast caught wind of the social media video, which showed Sammi, 37, and Alexis, 27, mouthing along to vintage Jersey Shore audio. The sound was taken from a fight between Sammi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and featured Sammi screaming, “Are you friends with her?!”

Angelina, 37, was livid when she saw that her castmate had teamed up with her nemesis. She called her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, into the room. “You have to see this bulls–t,” she told him. He pointed out the message in the caption, which said, “Angela, I’m friends with her.” Angelina became even more pissed when she noticed that Alexis was intentionally calling her the wrong name.

“Angeliners is not going to like that,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said as she watched the clip. In a confessional, she called out Sammi for the messy behavior. “Once you put something on social media, it’s there forever,” Snooki, 36, commented. “And it’s like, girl … what are you doing?”

Deena Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, also had a conversation about the footage. “Do you think this was a little jab at Angelina?” he wondered, to which she replied, “Even if it wasn’t and it was the most innocent thing in the world, I would never. I would be too afraid.”

Meanwhile, Angelina ranted to Vinny “2.0” about the situation. “This is the snarky bitch she is,” the Staten Island native said. “It’s like, ‘sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet?’ No, you’re not. You’re the f–king meanest bitch. F–king bitch. That’s how I feel. F–k you.”

Tensions have been rising between Sammi and Angelina throughout this entire season of Jersey Shore and it looks like this will be sending Angelina over the edge. Meanwhile, her drama with Alexis stemmed from an episode earlier this season when the group went to a Jets game and Angelina messaged several players on the team. At the time, she and Vinny were going through a rough patch.

When Alexis saw that the reality star had slid into her husband, Nick Bawden’s, DMs, and wrote, “See u soon,” she called her out in a TikTok. “I just wanna say, if you’re a fan of her, she’s weird,” Alexis said in the video. “That’s weird. Don’t message a married man that you’re gonna see him soon after you see his wife on the field.”

Angelina was the one to reach out to Sammi and ask her to come back to the show during season 6 in 2023. However, throughout season 7, she has said she doesn’t feel like her former friend was giving her enough credit for this and the ladies have been fighting on and off all season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.