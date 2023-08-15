Sister Wives star Janelle Brown claimed that Kody Brown wasn’t prioritizing her house building plan on their Coyote Pass property.

“I don’t think we’re going to be building on this property by spring,” Kody, 54, said in a teaser clip for season 18 of the TLC show, which was shared by Us Weekly. “Coming up with money to pay off Coyote Pass … very difficult. Coming up with a down payment on a house … not hard.”

The Brown patriarch added that the family “could have” come up with the funds for a down payment on a house, though claimed that Janelle, 54, was “refusing to do that.”

However, Janelle claimed that Kody’s comments about money weren’t accurate. “I think the biggest problem in forward movement is this argument that the family has whether we have the ability to pay off the property or not,” she said in a confessional. “We have the money.”

The mother of six then argued that the family was “in the same situation we were in when we gave Christine [Brown] the money for her house and definitely when we gave Robyn [Brown] the money for her house.”

“I just feel like nobody is watching out for me. Nobody is prioritizing me,” Janelle continued. “It’s not a five-alarm fire.”

Christine, 51, revealed she sided with Janelle in the property drama in her own confessional. “I still consider Janelle my sister wife,” Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, said about their close bond. “It’s super weird, I think. We’re not really just friends.”

She continued, “I think if Janelle wants to build, then she should definitely build. The thing is, I know they haven’t paid off the property.”

The Brown family moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. They bought the Coyote Pass property with a plan to build houses for each wife to live next to each other.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

During season 17, Janelle and the former couple’s youngest daughter, Savannah, moved onto their plot of land to live in an RV. The decision caused friction between Janelle and Kody, with the businessman venting his frustrations about Janelle wanting to live there instead of their shared house.

“Buying an RV and moving into it … single woman decision,” he said during a December 2022 episode. “Going to see your kids without your husband for holidays … single woman decisions.”

In December 2022, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle and Kody ended their spiritual marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, noting that she “outgrew” the father of 18.

He confirmed their split two days later during the reality show. “I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine,” Kody shared.