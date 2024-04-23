90 Day Fiance: Kyle Gordy's Hobby Is Being a Sperm Donor

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Kyle Gordy revealed that his hobby ​is being a sperm donor and ​has fathered multiple children. The unusual pastime has led fans of the show to wonder how Kyle got started.

Who Is 90 Day Fiance’s Kyle Gordy?

Kyle originally hails from Los Angeles, California, but now travels the world as a self-proclaimed “digital nomad.” He works as an accountant during his travels.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise viewers met Kyle in the season 4 premiere on April 22, 2024, as he traveled to Malta to meet his fiancée, Ani Philipp. The couple met when Ani contacted Kyle about his sperm donation services. While she already had one child, she wanted more. When she and Kyle began talking, they felt a spark and from there a relationship developed. However, Ani revealed that she’s not comfortable with Kyle remaining a sperm donor once they tie the knot.

Kyle Gordy’s Hobby as a Sperm Donor

Kyle’s website, Be Pregnant Now, gives potential clients information on his background in sperm donation.

“I created this website because I understand how difficult it is to get pregnant and finding accurate advice on this matter can be hard. Most information on this matter is from doctors and medical professionals whom do not have personal experience in getting someone pregnant. Therefore, much of their advice will be inaccurate,” the site’s About section reads. “My website takes a different approach to this topic. This is because most of the information I used is from my personal experience. I also have helpful information from my recipients I have donated to. I want to help others by giving my advice and knowledge so that getting pregnant will be easier. This site will help whether you are a single or couple trying to conceive or increase fertility.”

TLC/YouTube

Kyle Gordy’s Approach to Being a Sperm Donor

Kyle revealed in the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premiere that he doesn’t make any profit from his services and he actually operates at a loss. When couples contact him for his help, he pays for his own travel and accommodations to meet with them.

However, that’s not the biggest difference between Kyle’s services versus a typical sperm clinic. The reality star confessed that while he does offer “artificial insemination” done by way of a syringe, he said that he’s found the most success by actually having sex with the individual. Kyle added that he’s helped father 71 children over the years and confirmed that there are more on the way.