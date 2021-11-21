Reflecting. Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed a character trait she realized about herself after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Car confessions! Does it feel like, to everybody else, that the more I have to do in the day, the more effective I am?” Christine, 49, asked her followers in an Instagram Story selfie video posted on Saturday, November 20. “Like, if I have a huge list of things to do and I made a schedule and like, really really had a plan, I get so much done. But then the days where I’m like, I don’t have that much to do, I don’t think I get anything done on those days. It’s absolutely crazy. It’s like I need chaos in order to function. So weird.”

It seems the TLC personality has a lot on her to-do list amid her big life transition. Split rumors started swirling when Christine sold the Flagstaff, Arizona, home she lived in near Kody, 52, and the rest of her sister wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — in October. At the time, In Touch confirmed she had moved back to the Brown family’s previous home state of Utah.

Christine confirmed her breakup with Kody just two weeks later. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

The former couple welcomed six children together during their spiritual marriage: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. When Christine relocated to Utah, she chose an area where she’ll be close to her daughters Aspyn, 26, and Mykelti, 25.

Since then, she has been sharing more of her life in Utah on social media. Christine confirmed that the upcoming season of Sister Wives will document her split from Kody and she opened up about how she feels toward her ex amid their breakup. She also seemed to be enjoying her new single life during a girls outing with Aspyn and Mykelti in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, November 17. The mother-daughter trio enjoyed “breakfast and coffee date” at a local cafe before spending the day shopping at thrift stores.

“We’re just enjoying our lovely morning & how fun it has been to all live so close together,” Mykelti gushed in an Instagram caption of a selfie taken during their hang session.

Sister Wives season 16 premieres on TLC Sunday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET.