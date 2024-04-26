tammy slaton rocks off the shoulder dress on vacation

Tammy Slaton looks like she’s living her best life on a girls’ trip with her friend Haley Michelle. In a new photo from the getaway, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star rocked a black off-the-shoulder dress while posing with her bestie.

Haley shared the photo via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, and captioned it, “Spiritual sisters, our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone. You are my best friend.” Tammy’s weight loss was on full display in the image, which was taken in front of a lake.

One day earlier, Tammy, 37, wore a swimsuit in another picture from the trip. She and Haley sat on the edge of a pool in their one-piece bathing suits for the shot. “Proud of you,” Haley captioned the image, along with the hashtag “#tammyslatonweightloss.”

misshaleymichelle/Instagram

Tammy had bariatric surgery in July 2022 and has lost more than 440 pounds from her highest weight of 725 lbs. In December 2023, she revealed that she weighed 285 pounds.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen [is huge for me],” the reality star admitted to People. “I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So, I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Tammy also admitted to “always [having] a weight issue” from the time she was a child. “By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too,” she shared. “They’re not alone. I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.”

In 2023, Tammy also grieved the loss of her husband, Caleb Willingham, who died at the age of 40. The two met at a rehab facility for weight loss in Ohio and got married in November 2022. Caleb was still at the treatment center when he passed away, while Tammy had returned home to Kentucky since she reached her initial weight loss goal.

“I was sitting in the fetal position,” she said, of finding out about Caleb’s death. “I got a text message from his friend up there and the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ Twenty minutes later he texted me back and said he was gone.