‘Survivor’ Season 46 Recap: Chaos Ripples Through Camp After Shocking Elimination in Episode 9
Episode 9 of Survivor season 46 kicked off with some major tension at camp between the players. Tevin went home at the last tribal council and nobody could have ever predicted what would happen next.
Everyone back at camp was confused after Q said he wanted to leave the game at the last tribal council in episode 8.
Check back here for live updates of the episode.
