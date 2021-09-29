Sister Wives star Meri Brown finally cleared the air about where she is residing amid her family‘s plans to build on their new Coyote Pass land.

The topic came up after Meri, 50, shared a beaming portrait of herself on Tuesday, September 28, leading one fan to take the opportunity to question the reality star about her whereabouts. Some social media users wondered if she was staying at her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but Meri squashed that rumor.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

“I live at my home in Flagstaff with my family,” the mom of one wrote in her comments, adding, “I get asked that a lot and I’m not sure why lol!”

Meri’s response comes nearly three months after Kody Brown’s other spouse Janelle Brown announced she was the first of the polygamous family to live on their Coyote Pass property following their past move from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Janelle, 52, proudly revealed that she was ready to seize her own “adventure” by getting settled into their new land in an RV.

“The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental,” the mom of six, who shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel as well as daughters Madison and Savanah with Kody, 52, further explained. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by.”

Fans have pondered if Kody’s other wives, Meri, Robyn and Christine Brown, followed suit ahead of season 16. While Meri is still in Flagstaff, it’s speculated that Christine, 49, may be giving their former home state of Utah more thought after expressing her hopes to move back in previous season 15 episodes.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Janelle Brown Instagram

More recently, In Touch confirmed that Christine listed her three-bedroom home in Flagstaff for $725,000 on August 5.

As for Robyn, 42, she has been keeping a low profile on social media since last season came to a wrap in April. However, a new season 16 teaser revealed there will be some awkward moments ahead because a “difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle’s family and Kody and Robyn.”

And the same goes for other members of the brood. “Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well,” according to a press release obtained by In Touch.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.