T.J. Holmes can’t tamp down his jealousy — and his unhinged behavior is threatening his romance with fellow Good Morning America castoff Amy Robach, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

Holmes, 46, admits he can’t bear to be separated from Robach, 51, and feels “anxiety” whenever she leaves the room.

Sources say he can’t forget the revelation of the pair’s relationship in 2022 shattered their already shaky marriages to other people and torpedoed their once flourishing TV careers, so he’s desperately hanging on to what he has left.

“Everything they’ve been through in the past year and a half has turned T.J. into a clingy lover. He can’t even stand being left alone for five minutes before he’ll start looking for Amy,” an insider shares.

Sources say the twosome resent being pegged as homewreckers by fans and remain rattled over their former spouses — Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue — hooking up with each other.

“It’s occurred to T.J and Amy both that their exes seem happier and more embraced by the public together than they are,” says the insider. “Now T.J. and Amy only have each other and no one else to rely on, and it’s made for a sticky situation.”

The insider says Holmes is “freaking out” because Robach has planned some interviews away from home — making her want to leave as soon as possible.

“His jealousy and clinginess has pushed them to the brink,” the insider explains. “If they don’t get substantial jobs to occupy their time and thoughts soon, it could soon be over!”