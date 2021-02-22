Looking at the positives? Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic quote following news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s divorce.

“There’s always a blessing in disguise in every situation. Something far greater always comes out of moments that test you,” the message shared to her Instagram Story read. “Keep going. Keep rising. Keep believing.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s note came on the heels of her sister’s split from the “Stronger” rapper, 43. In Touch confirmed on Friday, February 19, the Skims founder, 40, filed for divorce.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source previously divulged. “They spent most of the holidays apart.”

The KKW Beauty mogul’s plan to move forward with filing didn’t “come as a shock,” though, the insider added. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

The parents — who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — were “worlds apart” and struggled to get on the same page after their marital drama over the summer.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years and are drifting further and further away from each other,” another source revealed in December 2020. Kim and Kanye had been clashing over their “different interests” as well as their points of view — and his presidential bid apparently caused them to bicker even more. “She didn’t think it was a good idea,” the insider shared. “He felt somewhat betrayed.”

In July 2020, Kim was spotted crying in her car outside a Wendy’s in Wyoming — where she and the Grammy winner own property — following Kanye’s comments on North. During the “Love Lockdown” artist’s first campaign rally, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their firstborn in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

The entrepreneur was “tired of being laughed at,” a third insider noted of Kim, who is studying to be a lawyer. She was “at the end of her rope.”