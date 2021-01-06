It’s coming. Kim Kardashian is “waiting for the right time” to announce her split from husband Kanye West, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

She’s “in full-on discussions with her legal team about taking the appropriate steps to move forward with the divorce,” the insider adds.

On Tuesday, January 5, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, “wants to move forward” with divorcing her husband, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source exclusively divulged. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The Skims founder’s plan “doesn’t come as a shock,” though, the insider added. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

The news comes on the heels of the parents — who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — being “worlds apart” and struggling to get on the same page after their marital drama over the summer.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” a third source revealed in December 2020. Kim and Kanye had been clashing over their “different interests” as well as their points of view, and his presidential bid apparently caused them to bicker even more. “She didn’t think it was a good idea,” the insider shared. “He felt somewhat betrayed.”

In July 2020, Kim was spotted crying in her car outside a Wendy’s in Wyoming, where she and the rapper own property, following Kanye’s comments on daughter North. During the “Love Lockdown” rapper’s first campaign rally, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their firstborn in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

Despite seemingly trying to make it work, Kim is “tired of being laughed at and getting caught up in the backlash of Kanye’s actions,” another insider shared. “She’s at the end of her rope.”

