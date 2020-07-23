Back to business. Kim Kardashian was spotted filming her famous family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, hours after she shared a statement about husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder following his explosive Twitter rant.

The 39-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as a camera crew documented her afternoon outing in Malibu with sister Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Wednesday, July 22, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Reports claim the recent drama involving the “I Love It” rapper, 43, will not be featured on the show.

Production on season 18 has continued after taking a hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. The brood filmed some of their own scenes at home with iPhones over the past few weeks, executive producer Farnaz Farjam previously told Elle.

However, fans questioned if they were going to get back to filming again after the recent drama involving Kanye and Kim. On July 20, the “Famous” lyricist accused his wife of trying to “lock [him] up” and more in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter [North]’s life,” he wrote.

This message came after it was rumored Kim was enraged by the private details he spilled during his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19. “[Kim] had the [abortion] pills in her hand,” the fashion designer told the crowd. He went on to tweet that he’s been “trying to get divorced” from the E! alum ever since she met with Meek Mill “at the [Waldorf] for ‘prison reform.'”

While breaking her silence, Kim showed support to Kanye. “Anyone who has [bipolar] or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,” she added.

Because the rapper also took aim at Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, in some of the tweets by referring to her as “Kris Jong-Un,” it’s caused even more family turmoil.

In the wake of his Twitterstorm, Kris is now in “crisis momager mode” and is pushing Kim to walk away from their marriage, an insider exclusively told In Touch. “If Kanye doesn’t get help now, [Kris] wants Kim to divorce him.”