Leaving it behind. Kim Kardashian was spotted without her wedding ring on the night before she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, donned a fashionable ensemble while out and about in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, February 18, wearing black leather pants, a form-fitting beige top and a black puffer jacket.

Kim ditched her massive sparkler just hours before she submitted paperwork to legally begin the process of ending her marriage to the “I Love It” rapper, 43. In her court filing on Friday, February 19, the Skims founder reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and 21-month-old Psalm, according to TMZ.

It appears the E! personality was at her breaking point following their marital drama last summer. Kim and Kanye have been “worlds apart” and struggling to get on the same page post-social media drama, an insider previously told In Touch in December 2020. “They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years and are drifting further and further away from each other.”

“Kim is focusing on expanding her brands, like SKIMS and KKW, her legal career, and raising the children,” the source added at the time, revealing “Kanye prefers being in Wyoming,” but the kids will “always come first.”

Drama between the exes reached an all-time high when the Yeezy designer accused Kim of trying to “lock [him] up” in a now-deleted Twitter rant in July 2020. Kanye even went as far as to share an alleged text he sent to mother-in-law Kris Jenner that read, “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls.” He added, “[Kris] and Kim call me now.”

Afterward, Kim released a statement to share her thoughts on the matter. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she vented. “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

Even though Kanye later apologized for airing out their private struggles, the ordeal seemed to cause a further divide in their relationship. The former flames have been married since May 2014, so fans are hopeful they can remain on good terms as they coparent their four children.

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Kim stepping out without her wedding ring ahead of filing for divorce from Kanye.