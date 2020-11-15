Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quote About ‘Conflict’ Amid Larsa Pippen, Tristan Thompson Drama
Moving on? powerful quote amid tensions with former BFF . “The older I get, the more I realize I don’t want to be around drama, conflict or stress,” the passage on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram Story read. “I want a cozy home, good food and to be surrounded by happy people.”posted a
Khloé’s seemingly pointed message comes nearly a week after Larsa, 46, “Hollywood Raw podcast” on November 8.with the Good American founder’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, , with whom she shares daughter . “I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that,” Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the
Larsa then went on to claim she was the one who introduced the professional basketball player, 29, to Khloé, 36, and the rest of her famous family. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé; before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A.,” the formerstar detailed. “I brought him to a party had. I introduced him to all of them.”
Within “a week” or “10 days,” Khloé began seeing Tristan, Larsa recalled. “Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me,” she assured. “I will never chase a man — I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
Since then, the status of Khloé and Tristan’s relationship is unclear. The E! personality Tristan’s cheating scandal with in February 2019.the Canadian native on Instagram. However, in the months prior, the former flames were making major progress following
“They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” a source previously toldtwo months following their reconciliation. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”
