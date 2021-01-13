Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Have So Much Personality! Get to Know North, Saint, Chi and Psalm

While Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are both extremely successful in Hollywood, the longtime A-list couple always puts their kids first. Since getting together in 2012, the KKW Beauty mogul and rapper have welcomed daughter North West, son Saint West, daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West.

Unfortunately, in January 2021, Kim and Kanye’s marriage of nearly seven years hit the rocks. That said, the Skims founder is “really trying to keep the peace” and “remain on amicable terms” for the “sake of the kids,” a source told Life & Style on January 6.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Kanye is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives,” the insider added. “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible.”

Prior to the pair’s marital woes, Kim made it clear she and Kanye were done growing their family. “I love my babies so much but four is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the E! personality explained during an August 2019 Q&A on Instagram.

“Kim and Kanye feel like their family is complete,” a separate source previously told Life & Style. “Kim carried her two eldest children but went the surrogacy route when it came to Chicago and Psalm. She used her last embryo with Psalm.”

Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star relies on a strict routine to keep her kiddos in line. “Everything is like super planned out,” Kim told sister Kylie Jenner in a January 2020 YouTube video. “I’m like really, really organized. I think that’s the key to being successful honestly, is being organized. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work. But you can totally do it.”

Even so, things can still get a bit out of control. During a February 2020 appearance on Good Morning America, Kim revealed her daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair and had to get stitches. Thankfully, the adorable toddler ended up being OK.

“Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it,” the proud parent mused.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids.