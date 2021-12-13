Does she have to follow a curriculum? Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans are likely aware that Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer like her father, Robert Kardashian Sr. But is she even in law school? Turns out, she might not have to enroll to follow her dreams.

As it happens, California — where Kim, 41, is studying for the bar exam — as well as Virginia, Vermont and Washington state don’t require a degree from people who want to pass the bar exam, according to The Washington Post. Instead, they can be “law readers” and apprentice with a lawyer who is already practicing for a set amount of time each week in order to reach their goal. Kim has to do eighteen hours of weekly supervised study, according to a Vogue interview she did in April 2019.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Last year, I registered with the California State Bar to study law,” Kim captioned a photo of herself with her two attorney mentors, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney that same year. “For the next four years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required. I will take written and multiple-choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end, I am preparing for the baby bar — a mini version of the bar which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane’ … You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s [sic] state allows it.”

The reality star added, “For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”

After three attempts, the Skims founder announced she passed the baby bar exam. OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she shared with her followers via Instagram in December 2021. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever, but I’m not making excuses).”

She continued, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

While concluding her lengthy statement, the mom of four — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West — gave a shout-out to her late father. “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she admitted. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader! Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”

Clearly, she’s sticking with it! Sure, most people might go to law school to be a lawyer, but since when does Kim do things the way everyone else does, anyway?