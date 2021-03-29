Kate Gosselin and 4 Sextuplets Reportedly Move to North Carolina as Hannah and Collin Stay With Jon

Closing a chapter. Kate Gosselin reportedly moved to North Carolina with four of her kids after selling their Pennsylvania home.

According to The Sun, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah headed south amid the former Kate Plus 8‘s financial struggles. Her other children, Collin and Hannah, reside with their dad Jon Gosselin and will remain with him in Pennsylvania.

As for twins Mady and Cara, they’re 20 years old and therefore legally old enough to decide where they want to live. Currently, they’re both away at college.

The reality TV mom — who rose to fame alongside her ex-husband on Jon and Kate Plus 8 — sold her longtime home in late January at a loss for just under $1.1 million. She and her former spouse purchased the sprawling 7,591-square-foot residence in 2008 for 1.8 million, $214,000 more than what she sold it for.

TLC-TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

A source previously told In Touch that while the busy mom isn’t “broke,” her “finances are not what they used to be,” they divulged. “She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in. It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”

The insider added that it “doesn’t help” her “ongoing custody battle” with Jon “never seems to end.”

Prior to their relocation, Jon expressed his hopes of reconnecting with his estranged children. “There’s just a disconnect, whether it’s parent alienation or … I can’t really reach out to them and there [are] legalities,” the DJ explained during the March 5 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. “I can’t … go to where they move. It would be trespassing.”

Joe Russo / MEGA

Despite none of them reaching out following his COVID-19 diagnosis, he wanted to make his feelings about possibly reconciling clear. “I guess my plight to them, or what I really want to say is, ‘I love you, my door is always open, you’re welcome anytime, there [are] no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things,'” Jon said. “‘You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin.'”

The TLC alum secured custody of Hannah in September 2018 and Collin in December 2018 following his finalized divorce from Kate in December 2009. In September 2020, Collin shockingly accused Jon of abusive behavior, prompting County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania to investigate their home life.

Despite Kate calling him “violent” at the time, a rep for Jon vehemently denied the allegations. “Jon has never abused Collin,” the statement to In Touch later read. “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”