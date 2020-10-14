Time to move on? Former Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin reportedly put her house up for sale at a loss, The Sun reported on Tuesday, October 13.

The TLC alum purchased her $1.2 million Pennsylvania mansion 12 years ago with ex-husband Jon Gosselin before their divorce. She is selling the home for $815,000, which means she’s set up for a $385,000 loss. The property is a 6,200 square-foot home with five beds, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms and it sits on 23.88 acres of land.

Kate, 45, won the house in her nasty 2009 divorce from Jon, 43. She lived comfortably in her abode with the couple’s eight children — 20-year-old twin daughters Cara and Mady and 16-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel.

Now that Cara and Mady are college-aged and Collin and Hannah moved out of the home to live with their dad in 2018, it seems the former Kate Plus Date star is looking to downsize. According to The Sun, sources also claim part of the reason why Kate is keen to sell the house quickly is because she’s experiencing money woes.

“Kate has been struggling with money because she hasn’t worked for a while,” an insider revealed to the outlet. “She has been living off the money she made in the past but it’s been years since her last job.”

The blonde beauty may be keen on a fresh start amid ongoing drama between her and Jon. As In Touch previously reported, Kate accused Jon of physically abusing son Collin after they allegedly got into a physical fight at Jon’s home in September. Kate accused Jon of “kicking” and “punching” their son during the alleged altercation. A rep for Jon vehemently denied the allegations at the time.

“Jon has never abused Collin,” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star’s rep said in a statement to In Touch. “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

In October, an insider exclusively revealed Collin’s older sister Mady was “trying to stay out” of her family’s drama as she continued to prioritize her college studies. “Mady keeps her distance from her dad,” the source says. “She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent.”