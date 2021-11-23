From Mom Life to Single Chic: See ‘Kate Plus 8’ Alum Kate Gosselin’s Transformation Over the Years

Then and now! Kate Gosselin has changed quite a bit since she burst onto the reality TV scene with her family’s hit show Jon and Kate Plus 8. From her signature bob to her long blonde hair extensions, it’s clear this mama has aged in reverse.

The days of Kate chasing after toddlers in baggy sweatpants are long gone. Now that her sextuples are in high school, a lot has changed in the Gosselin household. Twins Cara and Mady are in college and Collin and Hannah live with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, full-time.

Kate continued to embark on her next phase of life and was ready to add a plus one to her plus eight. Back in June 2019, Kate starred in Kate Plus Date — a reality show focused on finding herself a man.

“Are you ready to go on dates with me!? I can’t WAIT to share all these scary, awkward, fun, exciting, dorky and rewarding moments with you! I’m going on this adventure in hopes of finding my someone, but I also hope to show all single parents out there … that dating is mostly survivable LOL!” she wrote on Instagram ahead of her show’s premiere.

Kate said her children fully support her dating and have discussed the idea for a while. “My kids have talked about it probably, over the years, more than I have,” Kate said in a confessional. “It’s a topic of dinner conversation. It’s a topic that comes up more than people probably would realize, and they want me to be happy and they don’t want me to be alone.”

Kate divorced Jon in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Jon moved on with his childhood friend, Colleen Conrad; however, the registered nurse confirmed their split on August 12, 2021, after seven years of dating, despite both the exes wanting it “to work out,” a source told In Touch at the time.

As for Kate? She did not find her match on her reality show and, she won’t have a chance to — at least not on TLC. Kate was allegedly found in contempt of court for filming her children without permission, In Touch previously confirmed. During the hearing, Kate reportedly revealed that “TLC terminated their relationship with her.”

In 2021, In Touch confirmed that Kate had obtained her nursing license in North Carolina after relocating from Pennsylvania. Things have seemingly come full circle for Kate, as when Jon and Kate Plus 8 aired in 2007, she also worked in the medical field, serving as a labor and delivery nurse.

Now, the TLC alum keeps a low profile; she hasn’t posted on Instagram since July 2020. But fans can still see her transformation from mom life to the dating scene to nurse life here. Keep scrolling to see photos of Kate then and now.