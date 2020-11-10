Former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin said daughter Hannah was “super upset” mom Kate Gosselin put her childhood home up for sale.

“Her house is listed, and she didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” the reality TV dad, 43, claimed in a sneak peek of The Dr. Oz Show. Jon added that he found out the news via “text message.”

“She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” he told host Dr. Oz in the episode airing Tuesday, November 10. “There is no contact.”

In fact, Jon said it’s been two years since he’s spoken to his estranged children — twins Cara and Mady, both 20, as well as 16-year-olds Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. He blamed his ex-wife for the lack of communication, revealing that “parent alienation and now sibling alienation” are the reason for their estrangement.

Jon added, “And now they’re shunning Hannah and Colin.” He speculated that Kate, 45, is “intervening” in the siblings’ relationship but didn’t explain the possible motivation behind her alleged actions, though it could have to do with Jon’s physical abuse allegations.

According to People, the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child and Youth Services notified Kate of the alleged incident between Jon and son Colin that took place in early September. According to Colin, his dad “beat” him, a claim which his rep strongly denied. “I don’t want my children around [Jon],” she told the outlet. “Enough is enough.”

In October, Kate listed the Pennsylvania home she and Jon purchased for $1.1 million before their divorce. The property includes a 7,591-square-foot home with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and it sits on 23 acres of gated, private land.

Now that Cara and Mady are college-aged and Collin and Hannah moved out of the home to live with their dad in 2018, it seems the former Kate Plus Date star is looking to downsize amid money woes. An insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that while she isn’t “broke, her finances are not what they used to be.”

“She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in,” the source continued. “It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”

In Touch reached out to Kate but did not hear back at the time of publication.