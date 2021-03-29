Exclusive Kate Gosselin’s Family Was Not ‘On Board’ With North Carolina Move: ‘She Doesn’t Care What Jon Thinks’

Kate Gosselin’s family was not “on board” with her move from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star’s relocation “was inevitable,” yet it’s still going to be a major shake-up for the reality TV brood. “The younger kids aren’t happy about starting in a new school,” the insider tells In Touch.

Kate, 46, was aware of that but also “knew it was a great place for a fresh start and the kids would eventually adjust.” She has four kids in tow: 16-year-olds Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, while Hannah and Collin, also 16, are staying with their dad, Jon Gosselin, in the Keystone State. Mady and Cara, 20, are away at college and won’t be as impacted by the change. Although the twins hated “the family home had to be sold,” they understand and are “fine with it.”

Despite the opposition she has faced along the way, it appears Kate is confident in her choice to find a new home amid her reported financial struggles.

“[Kate] doesn’t care what Jon thinks [about her move],” notes the source, revealing Jon, 43, is trying to keep the peace and respect her decision. “Kate has her reasons for choosing North Carolina. He’s not trying to fight with Kate anymore.”

“What seems more certain now is that Collin and Hannah are more distanced from their mom and other siblings than ever,” the source explains. While the proximity will be another challenging factor in their strained family dynamic, “[Jon] is keeping his door open for all his kids and he hopes that someday all the siblings will reconnect.”

The DJ previously shared his wishes to reconcile with Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah during the March 5 episode of the Dr. Oz Show, telling the kids he has no “hard feelings” and they are “welcome” anytime.

More than a decade after their June 1999 nuptials, Jon and Kate finalized their divorce in December 2009 and they are still in an ongoing custody battle to this day.

The Kate Plus Date star sold her longtime abode in late January 2021 and she “knows the kids will eventually settle in [to their new home],” the insider tells In Touch. “She chose North Carolina because it’s gorgeous and very family-friendly.”